This Is Easily The Best New Chromebook You Can Buy For Under $180

We’re frequently talking about the best premium Chromebook you can get for the least amount of money and more often than not, it’s the HP Chromebook x360 14.

What about the budget-minded?

I get it. Sometimes, you just need a basic device for simple, daily tasks. I have people frequently asking me if “this device or that device” would be good enough for watching YouTube, cruising Facebook and balancing their checkbooks and the answer is almost always, YES!

We’re frequently focused on the high-end machines and what’s around the corner for Chrome OS that will bring it on par with more powerful devices from the other OSes but I am reminded that the average consumer isn’t looking for all that. They just need a way to get around the web and that, my friend, should not be an expensive undertaking.

With that being said, you shouldn’t be dropping money on any Chromebook that has a pitiful 2GB of RAM. Please, just don’t. It’s not worth it. You can get devices with 4GB for the same amount of money and save yourself the painstaking experience of your browser crashing every time you have four tabs open and try to watch a video.

Enter Lenovo

Acer may have debuted the ARM-based MediaTek processor in the Chromebook R13 but Lenovo has certainly gotten the most mileage out of the little chip that could. Multiple iterations of the Flex 11 have now spawned a 14″ clamshell that will entice even the most frugal of shoppers and it’s on a steep discount at the moment.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 is built off of the very same internals as its smaller convertible siblings but features a 14″ display, slimmer chassis and only costs $249 retail. That’s a respectable price but right now, you can pick up this Chromebook for $159 and that makes it easily the best “cheap” Chromebook you can buy, anywhere. We’re talking NEW here. I’m not considering refurbished devices.

Here’s a look at what you’ll get for well under $200:

Chrome OS

14″ HD 1366.768 anti-glare display

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB eMMC storage

720p webcam

1 x USB-C (display port/charge/data transfer)

1 x USB 3.0

Full-sized SD Card slot

3.5mm audio jack

dual 2 watt speakers

up-to 10 hours battery life

I know what some of you are thinking. That display is probably horrid. Well, we will have one of these in very soon but from the few online review videos we’ve seen, it’s better than most HD TN panels. Besides, it’s only $159 and we’re talking about a basic needs device.

Still, if you really want a better viewing experience, there is a FullHD model that is also on sale at the moment. You can pick it up for around $220 and that is still a really great price.

Find them both at the links below but one other thing to note is that the Auto Update date for these devices is June 2022 because of the age of the baseboard they use. So, go ahead an plan on shopping for another budget device in three years.

If you have one or grab one before we get ours in for review, let us know what you think in the comments. Is it worth the money?