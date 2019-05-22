Unboxing The World’s First Google Assistant-Enabled Smart Clock [Video]

Lenovo’s Assistant-powered smart clock was released just this morning and we’ve got one in the house for your unboxing pleasure. We got a glimpse of the tiny smart display at CES Las Vegas back in January and now it’s time to take a closer look.

So, without further ado, let’s see what’s in the box.

We’ll be bringing a full review after spending a little more time with the Lenovo. While a “smart clock” really doesn’t offer any features you can’t find in larger smart displays, is it possible the Lenovo could fill a niche that it essentially created?

Only time will tell.

If you’ve been waiting you get you hands on the smart clock, pre-orders are live and shipping starts in roughly a week. Pick one up directly from Lenovo or Walmart with more retailers coming soon.