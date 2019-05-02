HP Chromebook x360 Goes On Sale Yet Again

I can honestly say that in all my time of following Chromebooks, few devices have seen regular discounts quite like the HP Chromebook x360. With a regular MSRP of $599, I’ve routinely said this excellent Chromebook is worth the asking price, but with the discounts that continuously show up for this one, it is becoming harder and harder to recommend anyone ever buy the x360 at the full asking price.

Don’t get me wrong: I love this Chromebook. Sure, when compared with its peers at $599 (Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14, ASUS Flip C434, Lenovo Yoga C630, HP x2), this Chromebook isn’t a slam-dunk, must-buy proposition. Maybe you’d rather have pen support or a larger display or a full aluminum body. In those instances, the HP x360 isn’t the best device for you.

But, with seeming regularity, the HP Chromebook x360 goes on sale anywhere between $100-$200 off the MSRP. When you start figuring in discounts that steep at intervals this small, you almost have to begin comparing this Chromebook with $400 Chromebooks, and at that point there isn’t much competition. Sure, those other devices I mentioned above drop down in price every once and a while, but the HP x360 almost always lives in this space!

With that said, it has been a couple weeks since the HP x360 dropped down in price, so we thought those of you who have been waiting on buying one might be interested to know that the price has once again fallen to the ultra-competitive $449 range and at that price, this thing is such an easy recommend. It is fast, the screen is great, and the input methods are simply fantastic. If you need a workhorse that is simply great at being a Chromebook, look no further. Hit the link below if you’re ready to pull the trigger as we don’t know how long this sale will be here. Let’s be honest, though…it will go on sale again!