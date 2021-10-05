The powerful ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 is on sale in Canada

I love sharing deals and product releases in markets outside of the U.S. Why? Because we are Chrome OS evangelists and seeing late generation, flagship devices debut outside of the states means that our beloved platform is spreading to users around the world. When we first started Chrome Unboxed, getting your hands on a premium, late-model Chromebook outside of the U.S. was nearly impossible. Most shoppers would have to find a way to import a Chromebook and that meant paying through the nose.

Thankfully, times are changing and thanks to our faithful readers, we often get to share when a new device arrives. More importantly, we get to share deals on great Chromebooks. Today’s deal happens to be just one of those aforementioned premium Chromebooks and it’s one of the best devices to come out of 2021. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is the first 15.6″ Tiger Lake Chromebook to hit the market and the features offered up by this massive convertible are a great value. That’s especially true when you consider the fact that it retails for less than $600 USD. Apples to apples, the CX5500 is the most affordable 11th Gen Intel Core Chromebook out there when you compare MSRP.

For our neighbors to the North, our good friend Tak S. just alerted us to the fact that the 11th Gen Core i3 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is now available in Canada and two retailers are currently discounting the 15.6″ convertible. This appears to be the exact same model found here in the states with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It looks like the ASUS retails for around $799 CAD which is roughly $635 USD and that’s a solid price for a Chromebook of this quality. However, you can actually pick it up for as little as $659 CAD at the moment and that makes this a very affordable premium laptop.

If you are a Costco shopper, you can pick up the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 for only $659 and you get the added bonus of Costco’s in-house extended warranty and concierge service for any technical support you may need. Unfortunately, this appears to be a member-only deal so you won’t be able to grab the ASUS even if you’re willing to pay the non-member surcharge that normally applies.

For those that don’t subscribe to a Costco membership, you can find the ASUS at one of Canada’s oldest online electronics retailers. Memory Express has the same device for only a few dollars more. You can pick it up for $679 CAD which is approximately $556 USD. At that price, this Chromebook is worth every penny and it will serve you well into the future with guaranteed updates from Google through June of 2029. You get a backlit keyboard, great trackpad, powerful internals, and a premium chassis for far less than many other flagship devices on the market. Find them both at the links below.

ASUS Chromebook CX5500 at Costco ASUS Chromebook CX5500 at Memory Express