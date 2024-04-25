This demo of making a video with Google Vids looks pretty insane

If you haven’t heard of Google Vids just yet, trust me: you will. Introduced just a couple weeks ago and not set for wide roll-out until June, Google Vids is a new, big swing from Google to give users a tool to build videos from the ground up with a lot of help from AI. The resulting creations are more like presentations than feature films, but the idea here seems more geared towards creating a video version of a slide show than creating YouTube content.

Say you need to build a pitch for an internal or external meeting that quickly gets the point across and doesn’t require you to poke through a presentation slide-by-slide to accomplish the goal. This is what Google Vids hopes to accomplish in a simple, collaborative, AI-driven way. And from the looks of this demo they’ve provided on YouTube, I’m inclined to think there’s something here.

Imagine needing to communicate something with rich video, text, and voice and not needing to contact or hire a video editor to get that done. From templates to fonts to stock videos and realistic sounding text-to-voice models, Google Vids does a great job at laying the tools you’d need at your feet to put together a compelling video in no time at all.

Add in the same collaborative tools we expect from other Google products, and you have a seamless way to get others in on the creative process right along with you. I know the video above was all a demo, but I can see videos getting created with very little effort with very little training once Vids launches in June.

While this isn’t the cloud-based video production service I’d love to eventually see from Google (they have the chops to make something awesome in that space), I think this could be a massive win for Workspace users specifically. And as it likely will roll out to general Google users in the future, I could see simple videos being made in Vids on a regular basis to showcase features, highlight items, or simply get your thoughts across to friends, family, or on Youtube.

I’m eager to test it out in June when it arrives and you can be we’ll be putting it through the paces to see what the limits of this sort of tool are. Is this the end of the presentation slide deck? I don’t think so, but I bet we’ll see a lot more video presentations versus slides in the coming months thanks to Google Vids.

