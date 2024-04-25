Chromebooks just got way better at handling Microsoft Office files

There’s an update rolling out to ChromeOS that will address one of the more common frustrations that we hear from Chromebook users, especially those thow are switching from Windows; and that is the cumbersome process of working with Microsoft Office files. The update introduces a streamlined solution, allowing users to open and edit Office files directly within Microsoft 365 web apps.

As noted in the Chrome OS Beta Testing Community blog, you can now leverage the built-in file system on your Chromebook to integrate with Microsoft 365 seamlessly. This means that when you click on an Office file, like a .docx or .pptx, it will automatically move the file to OneDrive and then open the Microsoft 365 web so you can get right to work. The first time you click an Office file on your Chromeobook, you will be greeted with a one-time setup prompt that will walk you through the setup process but it will remember your preference so the next time you click a file, it will open automatically. Google has been working on this for a while now, so it’s great to see it finally rolling out.

advertisement

This is a big deal for a few reasons. First and foremost, it makes Chromebook a more viable option for the people who need to work with Microsoft Office files on a regular basis. It also streamlines the collaboration process, making it easier to work on documents with others who use Microsoft Office, with less steps needed to get to work on a file.

advertisement

When you get access, you can just open an Office file then choose to open it in the Microsoft 365 app when prompted. From there you’ll be guided through a one-time setup experience to install the app and connect Microsoft OneDrive to the Chromebook Files app. – Josh, ChromeOS Team

Up until now, if you installed Office 365 PWA, you could right-click on a file and then choose “Open with” to open your files but let’s be honest, most people might miss this step or might not even know how to install a PWA. This integrated solution walks users through the steps and makes opening and editing your Microsoft files simple.

advertisement

As for availability, this update is rolling out over the next few weeks but there is a flag that you can enable right now to try it out if you don’t want to wait. Simply head over to chrome://flags and search for the #upload-office-to-cloud flag.

Also, it’s important to note that you will need a Microsoft Office 365 account to use this feature since the files have to move to OneDrive to be edited. Luckily, this new prompt will walk you through the steps to get an account and install the Microsoft Office 365 web app.

advertisement

We want to make it easy for users – especially the millions who already use Office files on their Chromebook – to use the productivity apps they choose, whether Microsoft’s or Google’s. – Josh, ChromeOS Team

Overall, this is a positive step forward for ChromeOS interoperability and finally gives Chromebooks a better chance to compete with other laptop platforms. It’s a sign that Google is committed to making Chromebooks more versatile and user-friendly, and that’s something that I think all Chromebook users can appreciate.

advertisement

Newsletter Signup