The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 are official and look pretty awesome

Alongside new phones, a new foldable, and a new smartwatch, Google has also just unveiled the Pixel Buds Pro 2, and they look like a solid upgrade to an already great pair of earbuds. They’re a bit pricier at $229, but Google seems to have packed in enough enhancements to justify the increase.

While the overall look is similar to the original Pixel Buds Pro, Google says the new ones are 27% smaller and lighter. This should make them more comfortable for extended wear. Plus, the return of the wing fins is a welcome addition for those who need a more secure fit during workouts or those who just couldn’t get the Pixel Buds 2 to stay in place. Google says you can just twist them in, and they should stay put. As for the color options, the Pixel Buds 2 Pro come in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony.

Google claims the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer noise cancellation that’s twice as powerful as the previous generation, even doing a better job at reducing higher-frequency sounds. A new Tensor A1 chip, similar to Apple’s approach with AirPods, is likely the key to this improvement.

Google also says they’ve made significant improvements to the overall sound quality. The Pixel Buds 2 pack 11-millimeter drivers, and the Tensor A1 chip uses “multi-path processing” to deliver cleaner audio without interference from the noise cancellation.

Battery life has also been improved, offering up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, or a total of 30 hours when you include the charging case. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also boast Bluetooth 5.4 and LE Audio support, and they retain popular features like spatial audio head tracking and multipoint connectivity for seamless switching between devices.

There are also a few handy other features that should enhance the user experience. First, the case now includes a built-in speaker, so you can easily locate your earbuds if they go missing using the Find My Device network. Voice calls should also be crisper and clearer thanks to updated Clear Calling algorithms. And a convenient conversation detection feature automatically pauses your music and activates transparency mode when you start talking, making it easier to interact with those around you without removing your earbuds.

While we’ll have to wait for reviews to confirm the improvements to ANC and sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 seem like a promising upgrade. They look like a more capable version of what was already a very good set of earbuds. I’m excited to try them out when they ship on September 26th! What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.