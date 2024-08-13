The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is here to push foldable phones even further

Google has just made its latest attempt at the folding phone official, and with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it’s not just an incremental upgrade; it’s a big step forward for Google in this still-niche segment of the smartphone game. There’s a lot to unpack, here, so let’s just get the specs out of the way right up front and go from there.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Key Specs

Displays: External: 6.3-inch Actua display, 1080 x 2424 OLED, 422 PPI, Smooth Display (60-120Hz), Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, up to 2700 nits peak brightness Internal: 8-inch Super Actua Flex display (LTPO), 2076 x 2152 OLED, 373 PPI, Smooth Display (1-120 Hz), Ultra Thin Glass, up to 2700 nits peak brightness

Dimensions & Weight: Folded: 6.1″ x 3.0″ x 0.4″ (155.2 mm x 77.1 mm x 10.5 mm) Unfolded: 6.1″ x 5.9″ x 0.2″ (155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.1 mm) Weight: 9.1 oz (257 g)

Battery: 4650 mAh (typical), 24+ hour battery life, up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver, fast charging, wireless charging

16 GB RAM, 256 GB / 512 GB storage options

Processor: Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security coprocessor

Security: Google VPN, end-to-end security, multi-layer hardware security, anti-malware/anti-phishing, spam protection

Cameras: Rear: Triple camera system (48 MP wide, 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, 10.8 MP 5x telephoto), Super Res Zoom up to 20x Front: 10 MP Dual PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 87° ultrawide field of view Inner: 10 MP Dual PD, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 87° ultrawide field of view

Camera Features: Super Res Zoom, Pro controls, Add Me, Macro Focus, Night Sight, Hands-free astrophotography, and more

Video Features: 4K video recording, Night Sight Video, Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, 10-bit HDR video, and more

Durability: Scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, IPX8 water resistance, aerospace-grade aluminum alloy

Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

Software: Launched with Android 14, 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Launched with Android 14, 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates Additional Features: Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Satellite SOS, Emergency SOS, Car Crash Detection, Stereo speakers, Spatial audio, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® v5.3, Ultra-Wideband chip, NFC, and more.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Big screen, slim profile, great cameras

I’m not going to lie: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks pretty amazing! The expansive 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display is impressive, offering an 80% increase in brightness compared to its predecessor with a much less-noticeable crease.

The powerful rear camera system ensures stunning selfies, and tabletop mode transforms the phone into a hands-free photography studio. Under the hood, the Tensor G4 processor, coupled with 16 GB of RAM, guarantees fast performance, effortlessly handling Google’s cutting-edge AI features and all the multitasking you’ll want to do with a screen this size in your pocket.

When folded up, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is basically a sleek, regular-sized phone with a 6.3-inch outer display and just 10.5mm of thickness. Unfolded, it’s a tablet-like productivity machine, perfect for immersive entertainment and getting things done. The silky matte back, satin metal frame, and polished hinge exude elegance and are built to last. With an IPX8 water resistance rating, a robust hinge, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 protection, this phone is ready for real life.

Of course Gemini is on board with tons of other features

Just like the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, you get all the magic of Gemini built right in. From writing stories to planning events, Gemini seamlessly integrates with your Google apps, pulling party details from Gmail or suggesting florists in Maps.

With Split Screen, you can chat with Gemini while working on other tasks, making your experience even more productive. The Google One AI Premium Plan further enhances Gemini’s capabilities, offering advanced features, Gemini integration in Gmail and Docs, and a generous 2 TB of cloud storage – all included for a year with your purchase.

Additionally, Pixel Screenshots (powered by on-device Gemini Nano) helps you save, organize, and recall important information effortlessly. Call Assist continues to be a user favorite, streamlining your phone call experience.

And security is paramount. Pixel protects you from spam, scams, and threats. Satellite SOS provides emergency help even when you’re off the grid, connecting you to services and sharing your location with contacts. The phone can even help you identify AI-generated images online, adding another layer of protection against misinformation.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Camera

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s camera system is impressive as well. The ultra-thin advanced triple rear camera setup, with AI built-in, captures stunning selfies, group photos, and custom edits. With wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses offering 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom, you can get the shot you want without compromise.

Macro Focus is here, too, giving you access to intricate details in close-ups while Pro controls gives you creative freedom to grab exactly the shot you have in your mind’s eye. Night Sight Video ensures amazing low-light videos, and Google’s advanced AI enhances video quality for rich detail and color, too. While not quite as robust as the Pixel 9 Pro camera system, the Pro Fold’s setup is top-shelf for sure.

Google AI makes photo capture and editing quite a bit nicer on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s large display. ‘Add Me’ ensures everyone’s in the shot, magically merging photos to include the photographer. Magic Editor’s AI-powered suggestions and the new ‘reimagine’ feature take your photos to the next level, too, making the camera setup on this folding phone a real tool for those wanting to get a bit more creative.

With dual screens, you can capture high-quality selfies with the rear camera, previewing them on the outer screen as you shoot. Group shots are a breeze as well, with everyone able to see themselves on the outer display.

The new ‘Made You Look’ feature keeps kids engaged with fun animations during photos while Google Meet calls are enhanced, showing callers on both screens for a more inclusive experience. Face-to-face translations with Google Translate are also improved, with translations appearing on both displays.

7 Years of Updates

Like other Pixel phones, the Pro Fold gets better with time. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with 7 years of OS and security updates, ensuring your phone stays current and secure. Pixel Drops bring new features and upgrades, so your phone evolves with you.

Flat-out, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is impressive on multiple fronts. It will be available on September 4th for $1799, so be on the lookout for it to arrive in the coming weeks. While folding phones are quite for everyone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks to be pushing the segment forward with truly useful features and a build quality that I can’t wait to experience for myself.