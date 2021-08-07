The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go just popped up at AT&T

A little over a month ago, Samsung quietly announced its next budget-friendly Chromebook but this device took a bit of a detour from previous models like the Samsung Chromebook 3. Instead, Samsung has folded the inexpensive Chromebook lineup into the Galaxy family and tossed in the name “Go” just for good measure. Three weeks later, Samsung launched the new Jasper Lake Chromebook on the company’s website for $299 with the promise that an LTE-enabled version of the device would soon be on the way.

The 4G capable Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go passed through the FCC at the end of July and we have been anxiously awaiting its arrival ever since. The wait is now over but the LTE version of the Galaxy Chromebook Go didn’t get its initial release on Samsung’s website. Instead, the all-new Galaxy Chromebook Go has made its debut in the AT&T store and you can save as much as 50% when you pre-order and attach an eligible data plan.

To clarify, this model features the exact same specs as the wi-fi only version at Samsung. However, for a very affordable $50 price bump, you get the addition of a nano-SIM card slot and the ability to use a mobile data SIM card. You can purchase the Galaxy Chromebook Go outright from AT&T for $349 but I’m not sure if it will be locked to the cellular provider’s network. If you can bring your own data SIM from the provider of your choice, this is a solid deal for anyone looking for a budget-friendly, late-model Chromebook with LTE.

If you want to go with AT&T’s data service, you can actually pick up the Chromebook for half off when you pre-order, purchase an installment plan and sign up for a data plan for $10/month minimum. You’ll get the discount in the form of bill credits so long as you keep your data plan active. Typical cellular provider deal but it scores you a nice little LTE-enabled Chromebook for around $175 and that’s tough to beat. Check out the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go w/LTE at AT&T at the link below.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go w/LTE

Source: AT&T via About Chromebooks