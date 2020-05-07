The Lenovo Chromebook Duet pre-orders now shipping from Best Buy

I figured today or tomorrow would be the day that the coveted Lenovo Chromebook Duet would start to actually ship to customers. We’ve been alerted by a reader that their Best Buy order that was placed on April 29th has officially been marked as shipped even though there is no apparent tracking info to go along with that yet.

Best Buy’s listing for the upcoming Chrome OS tablet has been pretty spot-on with dates, showing the availability of May 6th and an initial shipping date estimated to be on or before May 11th. My order has made a bit of progress, but I’ve still not been charged the $299 for the device and my order still holds to the May 11th ship date. It is unclear at this point whether or not everyone’s tablet will ship out before the weekend hits, but my gut says a few will get shipped tomorrow while the rest will go out on Monday.

As far as Chromebook launches go, this one has so far been one of the best handled releases we’ve seen. Early indications pointed to a May release and even in the face of a worldwide pandemic, Lenovo has stuck to the date given at CES 2020 back in January and is delivering on early orders and that’s a very positive sign. We still don’t have a tight grasp on when other retailers will begin fulfilling orders, but I’d bet in the next few weeks we’ll see more purchase opportunities open up. We also don’t have firm dates on non-US market releases, but it’s become quite clear the Lenovo Chromebook Duet will be very widely available in due time.

We hope to hear some official news on further roll outs and other markets in the next few days from Lenovo, but it looks like you’ll need to hit up Best Buy for the time being if you’d like to get your hands on one of the early rounds of these popular tablets as the current expected ship date is now May 20th. With the continued adjustments being made by many to work remotely for the foreseeable future, this $279 table/detachable Chromebook could be just the right price and feature set to sell out on a regular basis. We’ll have ours here for review soon, so stay tuned.

