Lenovo Chromebook Duet is prepping to ship before May 11th for some

The pre-launch saga of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is coming to an end soon, but for some early buyers, it looks like it will be sooner than the rest of us. If you don’t recall, the Chromebook Duet went up for pre-order at Best Buy last week on April 29th and came with a few small surprises. For one, it had an availability date of May 6th. Second, it was the 128GB model that upgrades from the smaller 64GB model. Third, it only costs $299 for that upgraded storage versus the $279 we were anticipating for the 64GB model. Finally, it had a expected shipment date of May 11th.

Now that May 6th has arrived, I’ve spent my morning hitting refresh on Best Buy’s website in my account page, hoping to see that my Duet order has shipped out. So far, nothing has happened, but Best Buy did hold to the May 6th ‘release date’ and the product page has gone from a ‘Pre-order’ status to an ‘Add to Cart’ status, allowing buyers to purchase the tablet like any other thing on the website. While the shipment may end up taking until May 11th to actually go out for many of us, it turns out the wait may be shorter for others.

Just last night I recieved an email from a reader alerting us to the fact that Best Buy had just charged their credit card for the order. Being curious, I immediately opened up my bank account and looked around for the $317.99 charge Best Buy has me on the hook for and I came up empty handed. This confirms that they are not charging customers until the product is ready to ship out and the fact that this reader had their card charged is a good indicator that their Duet will likely ship out today.

For many purchasers, this could mean the highly-anticipated Chrome OS tablet could be in-hand before the weekend is up. For the rest of us that have already ordered, it looks like Monday may end up being our ship date. All told, it’s not long to wait now, but we’ll keep an eye on the comments here, on social media, and in our inboxes: let us know if your Duet ships out.

Buy the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy