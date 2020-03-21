Here’s my work from home Chromebook setup that fits in a backpack

Right in the middle of the current crisis our world is currently facing right now, new modes of doing standard things are needed. Maybe one of the most pressing needs most people have is figuring out how to transition their work practices from office spaces to areas in the home. Doing this drastically decreases the spread of the novel coronavirus and will be crucial to our country overcoming COVID-19.

We’ve done a desktop-in-a-bag setup before, but as we have settled into our office, I’ve not been utilizing it at all in the past 5 months. Instead, I’ve once again become a bit of a slave to the great desktop I use on a daily basis, not wanting to wander too far away on any given day. While that’s been fine for a while now, the pandemic we are in has forced my hand. I’m at home all day on most days now, so I need a setup that can travel.

I can’t stress enough how important the mobility of this setup is for me. While I will be working in the same physical spot most day, the fact that our house doesn’t have a dedicated office space makes a mobile setup basically a requirement. At the end of each day, I pack my desktop back into my backpack and cede the space at our dining room table back to the family for dinner time. It helps me mentally to break up work life and home life as both are now happening in the same space.

For the betterment of your mental health, this final point is likely the most important. Drawing those lines between work and home at an early stage will go a long way in helping all of us keep our cool in what will be stressful times for sure. I have a hunch that many users are likely in the same spot as I am, not having a dedicated office space, so we thought it a good time to revisit this video idea with some updated tools in the bag.

The setup is simple, utilizing a portable laptop stand, a wireless keyboard/mouse, a Chromebook, a USB-C monitor, and a battery block. The elevated laptop gives me a second screen that I can move a bit closer than if it were sitting open on the table, the second screen gives me room to move around, the keyboard and mouse help me keep the whole setup a bit closer to me for better posture, and the battery assists in not needing to string a plug across the floor.

We’ll link all the items below for you to check out if you want, but that isn’t why we made this video. I’ve found a setup that works well, helps me be productive, and allows me to fully remove it from my home when it isn’t time for working. For me, it has been nearly perfect, and I just wanted to share that with everyone. Be safe. Be kind. Take care of one another. And stay home as much as humanly possible until this garbage is over with.

Stuff in the video

RAVPower 45W Portable Battery: https://fave.co/2YDzIe3

Lepow USB-C Portable Monitor: https://fave.co/2MN7qGO

Thule Crossover Backpack: https://fave.co/2YCRdeA

Logitech Mouse & Keyboard: https://chrmshop.com/logitech-k580-m355/

Folding Laptop Stand: https://fave.co/2U7xFLq