The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is on sale once again

Lenovo’s Snapdragon-powered Chromebook Duet 5 is, for now, the best ChromeOS tablet on the market. While HP’s counterpart offers a lot of great features of its own such as that sweet, wirelessly charging pen, the first-gen Snapdragon SoC falls short compared to the second-gen chip found in the Lenovo. Just in case you aren’t familiar with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, here’s Robby’s full review to give you all the juicy details.

Now, there are more Snapdragon and MediaTek tablets on the horizon but I doubt that there will be many, if any, that feature a 13.3″ OLED display. This detachable Chromebook stands out in a crowd and it’s reasonably priced for what you get. At $499, I have zero qualms recommending this to users looking for a solid ChromeOS tablet experience and the included keyboard is solid enough to use the Duet as a secondary laptop when you’re on the go.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC

8GB RAM

128GB storage

13.3″ OLED Touchscreen with Stylus support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Detachable keyboard/folio case

If the Duet has caught your eye or you’ve been waiting for another sale, today is your lucky day. Best Buy has knocked $100 off the retail price of the formidable 2-in-1. For $399, we can easily recommend the Duet 5 to almost any shopper that doesn’t need the excess horsepower of an 11th Gen Intel CPU. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Duet but it’s darn close and it is likely the best discount we’ll see for now. You can grab one from Best Buy at the link below but act fast, Best Buy changes up Chromebook deals on the daily.