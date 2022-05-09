The Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is $120 off

Last week, I shared out some impressive Chromebook deals and mentioned that we’d be seeing more and more as the summer approaches. With 12th Gen Intel and the latest Ryzen Chromebooks headed our way, I suspect that it will be a hot summer for saving big on a new ChromeOS device. As not to make a liar out of me, Best Buy is back with a new round of deals, and this week, you can score the formidable Lenovo Duet 5 tablet at its lowest price ever.

Arguably the best overall ChromeOS tablet/detachable ever launched, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features an eye-pleasing 13.3″ OLED display that’s crisp, bright, and an absolute joy to use. This thing has insane battery life and ample power. The keyboard is decent and the trackpad is much better than you’d expect from a Chromebook in the detachable space. While this may not replace a daily driver for some, this 2-in-1 is perfectly capable of being the go-to device for lightweight and moderate tasks. We’ve seen the Duet 5 on sale for $100 off multiple times but this is the first time that the 8GB/128GB Best Buy version has dipped below that $399 mark. At this price, I would recommend this Chromebook to practically anyone. Grab on over at Best Buy soon because this deal will not last.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 Specs