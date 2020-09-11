The HP rechargeable USI stylus is back in stock and on sale

During our chat with Pete Mueller, the USI President and Chairman assured us that manufacturers were working hard to get more USI pens out on the market. To date, we have seen styluses bearing the Universal Stylus Initiative stamp from ASUS, iPlume, and HP out in the wild. The iPlume returned to Amazon for a brief stint but quickly sold out the same day we discovered it. ASUS’ stylish “Collections” USI pen was listed for an even shorter time. As a matter of fact, we weren’t even aware that you could purchase one until a Reddit user posted a photo of the one they had just received. Like the iPlume, the ASUS USI stylus is once again out of stock.

HP’s USI stylus is the unique one of the trio because it is rechargeable via a well-hidden USB-C port. That one feature takes the retail up a bit to $69.99 and third-party sellers have been hocking them on Amazon for as much as $90. A bit ridiculous to say the least. Still, USI-capable Chromebooks have been on the market for months and users want a pen that is designed for those devices. Thankfully, Mr. Mueller’s advice that more were on the way is ringing true. HP has listed its USI stylus back on the company’s website and not only that, it has been discounted to $52.49. That’s a mere $3.50 more than the iPlume that requires a AAAA battery. You can bet that these will be a hot item and it’s likely that HP will sell out again in the near future as the USI stylus will work with compatible Chromebooks from other OEMs. You can find the HP USI Stylus at the link below.

HP rechargeable USI Stylus