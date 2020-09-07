The USI stylus from iPlume is back in stock for $49

On last week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we had the privilege of spending some quality time with Pete Mueller, Chairman of the Universal Stylus Initiative. It was a great discussion and Pete gave us some very good insight into the future of the new standard. While it is our hope that USI pens will eventually become an industry standard, it’s awesome to see Google adopting the tech into the Chrome OS platform.

During our conversation, we took a moment to ask Mr. Mueller if we could expect to see more devices before the end of the year. Without putting himself on the hook, he did assure us that stylus makers had new models headed our way very soon. The one third-party pen from iPlume that popped up on Amazon last week quickly sold out but he tipped us that we should see more inventory of that specific model sooner than later. Well, sooner has arrived. The USI stylus from iPlume is back and available for $49 and it looks like the company has bolstered its inventory. Last time around, iPlume limited the USI stylus to only two per buyer. Today, you can purchase as many as five and that’s great news for schools and offices that have equipped fleets of USI-compatible styluses.

This particular model is powered by a AAAA battery and features a metal barrel that gives the iPlume a premium look and feel. You’ll find two barrel buttons that allow for text selection and erasing. The box comes with the pen, a battery and a replacement tip. If you missed it last time, you can find redemption today by heading over to the Chrome Shop and grabbing one… or five.

USI stylus by iPlume