The Chrome Cast 77: An exclusive interview with USI Chairman Peter Mueller

Whether you know all about USI (universal stylus initiative), have never heard about it, or are itching to know more, you really need to tune in for this episode of The Chrome Cast. We were fortunate enough to have a fantastic and detailed conversation about the history, current status, and future of USI with none other than the Chairman of the Board for USI, Peter Mueller. Through a series of questions and discussion, Peter talks in depth about the technology that drives this new stylus standard and why it is the folks behind USI hope it can become the single, standardized stylus protocol for nearly all tech gadgets.

We had a preliminary call with Pete before setting up the podcast recording and even though I knew quite a bit about USI going into today’s episode, I still left our discussion even more excited by the potential of USI pens across all aspects of the tech community. We sincerely hope you enjoy this episode as much as we did making it.

