Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 77: An exclusive interview with USI Chairman Peter Mueller
The Chrome Cast 77: An exclusive interview with USI Chairman Peter Mueller

The Chrome Cast 77: An exclusive interview with USI Chairman Peter Mueller

By Leave a Comment

Whether you know all about USI (universal stylus initiative), have never heard about it, or are itching to know more, you really need to tune in for this episode of The Chrome Cast. We were fortunate enough to have a fantastic and detailed conversation about the history, current status, and future of USI with none other than the Chairman of the Board for USI, Peter Mueller. Through a series of questions and discussion, Peter talks in depth about the technology that drives this new stylus standard and why it is the folks behind USI hope it can become the single, standardized stylus protocol for nearly all tech gadgets.

We had a preliminary call with Pete before setting up the podcast recording and even though I knew quite a bit about USI going into today’s episode, I still left our discussion even more excited by the potential of USI pens across all aspects of the tech community. We sincerely hope you enjoy this episode as much as we did making it.

NOTABLE LINKS

Get Alerted About New Posts On
Your Schedule
Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter
Latest Posts

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.