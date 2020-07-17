The Chrome Cast 70: Pixelbook 2 dreams and custom Google silicon

This week on The Chrome Cast, our conversation is a tad more focused than usual, and the central focus is Google hardware. No, we aren’t talking about the upcoming Pixel 4a, 4a 5G or 5. Instead, we’re focusing on why the current crop of Pixel phones is such a mess and why we don’t think there’s any Google-made flagship Chromebooks on the horizon. It could all be tied to Google’s move towards custom silicon.

With a move to make and utilize their own custom processors likely happening, Google’s shifts could be occurring just under the surface and we’d likely not see the fruits of that labor until sometime in 2021 at best. While we don’t know exactly how all this will look, it is fun to put the pieces together and speculate a bit about what Google may have up their sleeves from a hardware perspective in both the Android and Chrome OS spaces.

