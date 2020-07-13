The Pixel 4a officially arrives on the Google Store (sort of)

We don’t generally cover phone hardware here but we usually make exceptions when it comes to the Pixel lineup. The mid-range #MadeByGoogle phone has experienced more leaks than my finest colander and at this point, it’s really unclear why Google doesn’t just release the darn thing. While there hasn’t been any “official” announcement from Google about the launch of the phone that will be the spiritual successor to the popular Pixel 3a, a major update to the Google Store Canada has revealed a very clear look at the Pixel 4a.

Image credit: The Verge

In case you missed it, the Nest team has been busy teasing us with what many thought would be the latest Assistant speaker from Google. Instead, today brought an update to the Google Store that now features “The Daily Special” which consists of a daily deal for the next month. Somewhere during the update, Canada’s version of the Google Store updated the Nest Wi-Fi slider with a very nice photo of the Pixel 4a. You can see in the image above the matte black finish, mint-flavored power button, and fingerprint sensor that is located on the back of the phone where it should be.

The listing was removed quickly and no, you can’t purchase the Pixel 4a at the moment but Google’s goof could be an indicator that the phone could be headed our way very, very soon. Then again, we thought we’d see a Nest speaker today and that totally didn’t happen. Google’s strategy around this phone and devices that follow gets more and more confusing with each passing day. I, for one, just want to see the Pixel 4a released so we can move on to something else like Pixel Buds in color.