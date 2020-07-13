Google says more Pixel Buds colors are coming next month

If you have been waiting for the other Pixel Buds colors to drop, you may not have to wait much longer. In an Instagram post published earlier today, the @MadeByGoogle account shared a photo to announce news of expanded Pixel Buds availability in more countries, but then at the bottom of the post they added a P.S. that says, “Keep an eye on our feed for more #PixelBuds colors coming next month.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCli_85j-3c/

Obviously, we don’t have a clear launch date or any other information about availability for the other colors, but at least we now have an idea of when the additional colors are coming. The ‘Clearly White’ variant has been available since launch on April 27, 2020, but the Google Store has continued to say “Join Waitlist” for the other colors, which include ‘Oh So Orange’, ‘Quite Mint’, and ‘Almost Black’. And since these products are already on the Google Store, my hope is that they will be available for purchase and will start shipping next month.

I have had my eye on the ‘Almost Black’ color and was hopeful that they would be available at launch, especially since we had waited six months since the original announcement at the Google hardware event in October 2020. But the launch came and went with only the ‘Clearly White’ available for purchase from all retailers so, like many of you, I had to decide if it was worth the wait. I inevitably decided to go ahead and purchase the ‘Clearly White’ Pixel Buds but for those of you who did decide to wait, it looks like you will finally be able to get your hands on the additional colors at some point in August 2020. As soon as they are available, we will update the Chrome Shop listing so you can see all the retailers with available inventory.

