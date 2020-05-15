Google’s Pixel Buds are now in stock at… Bloomingdale’s?

Google’s Pixel Buds TWS headphones appear to be doing well with consumers. The majority of tech reviewers have offered up a lot of praise for Google’s second, vastly-improved wireless earbuds and the lack of inventory at practically every store that sells them tells me that consumers have taken notice. As a matter of fact, the Google Store has been the only retailer to keep the Pixel Buds in stock since their debut a couple of weeks ago. Best Buy is simply listing them as “getting more soon” which is their way of saying, “go ahead and buy them, we’ll ship them when we can.” Other sellers that had them in stock are now listing them as either pre-order or simply “out of stock” pending inventory replenishment.

As I said, the Google Store still has the Pixel Buds in stock in Clearly White but that doesn’t stop me from checking the web every morning for new and updated listings because honestly, people like options. If you happen to be into luxury department stores, one of the more well-known spots is now selling Google Pixel Buds. Bloomingdale’s is selling the Clearly White Pixel Buds for the MSRP of $179. You can’t pick them up via curbside pickup but the website does state that the Pixel Buds will generally ship from “the vendor” within three days. The one plus side to buying them from Bloomingdale’s is that you can score a little bit of cashback when you use the Rakuten extension and cashback is tight.

Pixel Buds at Bloomingdale’s