The Chrome Cast 100: The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is upon us

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re celebrating 100 episodes with a little giveaway. You can find details below on how to get entered beneath the podcast embed where we’re talking quite a bit about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, the reservations, the pre-orders, the release dates, and the expectations that come along with this unreleased Chromebook. With a March 1st launch date now set, we’re ready to finally find out if Samsung’s choices to pull things back from the bombastic Galaxy Chromebook are worth it.

In the second half of the podcast, we spend some time talking about the upcoming ARM-powered Chromebooks like ‘Coachz’ with its Snapdragon 7c chipset and what MediaTek’s new MT8192 and MT8195 processors could be like in real world use. With the MT8195 finally starting Chromebook development in the past few weeks, we know these ARM-powered Chroembooks are closer than they’ve ever been.

