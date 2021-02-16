Check out these deals on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 w/8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and accessories

Our 2020 Chromebook of the year award went to the Acer Spin 713 and honestly, isn’t wasn’t even a difficult choice. The HP Chromebook x360 14c was a solid runner-up in the mid-range category but it lacks the internals and screen to go toe-to-toe with the Spin 713. However, when we did our end-of-the-year roundup, the only offering of Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 here in the states was the Core i3 model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Not long after we announced our winners, the elusive 8GB/128GB variant turned up as a Costco exclusive and the price of $499 made it the most affordable, well-rounded flagship on the market.

Now, I’m not saying that the upgraded Flex 5 would beat the Acer Spin 713 but when you consider the fact that it retails for $130 less, it sure does give it a run for its money. Personally, I love the Flex 5. I use the 4GB model as my test drive device for the Canary channel and the 13.3″ 2-in-1 never lets me down. Still, I would much prefer to have the extra power of an extra 4GB of RAM. Unfortunately, the model at Costco has been out of stock for some time and it is no longer available to non-members anyway.

Lucky for us, there are often third-party sellers out there that get their hands on devices and you can find many of them on Amazon. The souped-up version of the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 just popped up on the retail shopping site and the seller is offering some pretty nifty bundles at really great prices. For $479, you can pick up the Core i3, 8GB/128GB version of the Flex 5 and Amazing Warehouse will throw in an HDMI cable, USB extension cable, and a Ghost Manta mouse pad. Bump up to the MSRP of $499 and you’ll nab the accessory bundle and a 128GB microSD card. You can find this listing along with the other variations of the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 over at The Chrome Shop.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 on Chrome Shop