Samsung announces Galaxy Chromebook 2 availability and pre-order dates

Just this past weekend, we noted the change to Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 landing page, moving from a ‘Notify Me’ message to a ‘Reserve Now’ opportunity for consumers. That was an encouraging sign that this fire-red Chromebook was getting close to launch, but today Samsung is taking the full wraps off the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 and giving us pre-order and release date details for both Samsung.com and Best Buy.

Pre-orders and Availability

Head over to Samsung.com or Bestbuy.com and you can plunk down your $549 or $699 for any of the 4 variations of Samsung’s new Chromebook (Gray or Red, Core i3 or Celeron models). Pre-orders will run from February 16th to 28th and consumers who pre-order can earn up to $50 store credit at either Samsung.com or Best Buy when they make their pre-launch purchase.

Samsung is also giving us a firm release and availability date this time, too, so there’s no guessing on when this Chromebook will hit the shelves. On March 1st, the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will become fully available and those who miss the pre-order window will still have an opportunity to earn $30 store credit when they purchase from March 1st to March 14th at both Best Buy and Samsung.com. Again, these are store credits that can be applied to future transactions, not to this particular purchase.

This is all a breath of fresh air for those of us used to Chromebook releases with vague release dates, lacking pre-orders and foggy availability windows. Whether you think the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be a hit or not (I’m leaning more towards a hit at this point), you can’t argue that they are at least getting the launch right. This all assumes that there will be enough stock to go around and that on March 1st consumers will be able to walk into Best Buy and see this eye-catching Chromebook on display and on the shelves for purchase. Now we just need more Chromebook makers to follow suit.