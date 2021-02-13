The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 can now be ‘reserved’ with some perks for doing so

We’re getting close now. At some point in the past few days, Samsung’s website has adjusted the Galaxy Chromebook 2 listing from an alert signup to a reservation. It doesn’t sound that different, but the implications are pretty clear. When you signed up prior, you were just asking to be alerted when the device availability changed from ‘coming soon’ to ‘available’. While this isn’t full availability we’re currently seeing, it is getting closer for sure.

For kicks and giggles, I went ahead and went through the quick process on the site to see exactly what users will need to do to not only get their Galaxy Chromebook 2 reserved, but also cash in on the $80 credit as well. Thankfully, the process is very simple. Head to the landing page for the new Galaxy Chromebook, select the options you want (10th-gen Celeron or Core i3, red or gray), choose a trade in option if you are going that route, and simply hit the blue continue button. Now you’ll simply enter your name, email address and optional phone number Samsung can use to alert you when your pre-order is ready to actually purchase.

the final reservation screen

Keep in mind, this isn’t a pre-order, so no purchase info will be taken at this time. Instead, this is getting you on an early list so you will be one of the first to have access to buy the new Galaxy Chromebook before they presumably sell out. Chromebook launches don’t tend to go that way very often, so this is more of a move to get that free $80 credit if you know you’re going to be buying one of these devices anyway. Also bear in mind that the $80 credit cannot be applied to this purchase and will need to be used for some other Samsung product like the well-reviewed Galaxy Buds Pro.

Interestingly, the final landing page gives us a pretty clear hint of when we can at least expect pre-orders to start: February 15th – 27th. With that in mind, we don’t have to guess quite as much on when we’ll likely see the Galaxy Chromebook 2 on shelves. With the Best Buy listing already out there and a 2-week pre-order window established, we’re likely getting very close to full retail availability across the board and we here at Chrome Unboxed are very excited to get our review unit in as well.

I’ve said it before, but I think this device could be a real winner in many ways, but the formula will really have to work to make this average-looking spec sheet feel like more than just another Chromebook. With all the right pieces in place, however, there’s a chance Samsung pulls off a Pixelbook Go surprise, and I know I’m not the only one enticed by this proposition. We’ll know soon enough.