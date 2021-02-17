Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 gets unboxed…by Samsung [VIDEO]

In general, I really feel like an unboxing done by the company that designed, built and markets a particular device is a bit on the strange side, but can still be useful. This is absolutely the case with the latest video published by Samsung for the upcoming Galaxy Chromebook 2. This is an unboxing in only the most technical sense, serving more-so as an enhanced product spotlight versus a video that actually lends any sort of opinionated take on the new Chromebook.

There’s little addressed here that hasn’t already been covered other than showing off a few of the exact pieces that are in the actual box. Oh, you get to see that box as well. Apart from that, this is really just a bit more visual candy to gaze upon while we wait for the actual release of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.

There is one additional thing I picked up on from this video, and it is the fact that the lid is shown to be opened with a single-finger lift. I know this doesn’t matter to many of you out there, but this little feature is a big deal when it comes to weight distribution and overall attention to detail. The Chromebook I feel the Galaxy Chromebook 2 competes most directly with is the Pixelbook Go, and that device has a very satisfying hinge that opens up with a single finger. I really do hope that is legitimately part of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 experience and indicative of the type of Chromebook we should be expecting in Samsung’s latest.