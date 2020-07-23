Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 71: Chrome OS 84 arrives and Chromebooks are getting better screens

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re talking through all the goodies that came along with the surprisingly-full Chrome OS 84 update. Right on schedule and overflowing with new features, Chrome OS 84 feels like the most well-thought-out update in a long time from the Chrome OS team and has us very excited for what is changing in the OS and all the things we think are on the way.

Speaking of those new features on the way, we spend a lot of time discussing screens in this podcast as well. From Samsung’s QLED screens coming to a Chromebook in the near future to HDR content handling for current and upcoming Chrome OS hardware, there’s a ton to be excited about with Chromebooks down the line. Add to that the development of dual-screened Chromebooks in the testing phase and you have a podcast that is packed to the gills with new software and hardware updates across the board.

