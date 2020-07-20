Don’t miss this chance to score a free Logitech keyboard and mouse

Working from home can be challenging, especially if you don’t have a workspace where you can distance yourself from all the homelife distractions that can quickly derail you from your work. In our interview with John Maletis from Google, one of his tips for people who are working from home was to create a dedicated workspace to operate out of, so we have decided to do a WFH (work from home) giveaway. This giveaway prize package will include the Logitech K580 keyboard and M355 mouse, a fantastic duo that we believe are among the best Bluetooth accessories you can use with your Chromebook.

If you need a little encouragement to fill out the giveaway information below, just take a moment and watch Robby’s review video. This simplistic and functional duo may not be the best keyboard and mouse combo ever but they are definitely solid performers that pair wonderfully with any Chromebook. More importantly, though, the connectivity is rock-solid! You can work all day with them and they will never drop the Bluetooth connection. We are not sure exactly what Logitech has done with the K580 and M355, but they have somehow fixed Bluetooth connectivity woes with this pair of accessories for every Chromebook we’ve tested them on.

If this all sounds good to you, make sure to check out the giveaway box below to find details on how you can enter to win. The giveaway will end on July 24, 2020, at 3:59 PM ET so you only have a couple of days left to enter. We will announce the winner via the giveaway box below and on social media as soon as they have been verified.