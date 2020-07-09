The Chrome Cast 69: An interview with Chrome OS Head of Product Management John Maletis

This week, we had the opportunity to do something very special during our podcast. We were able to get an exclusive interview with John Maletis – Chrome OS Head of Product Management, Engineering & UX. As you can tell from his title, John heads up much of the engineering and user experience parts of the general Chromebook experience.

We got to enjoy a 5-question interview with John, asking him about the current state of Chrome OS development, the trajectory moving forward, and how Chrome OS has grown and helped millions of users amidst the ever-changing landscape of our current pandemic. We loved getting to chat with John and feel his insights were very interesting not only for us, but hopefully for you as well. Enjoy this very special episode of The Chrome Cast and make sure you are subscribed: there’s definitely more of this coming!

