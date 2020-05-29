The Chrome Cast 63: Chrome OS 83, Desktop-class apps, and tons of Chromebooks in the works

This week on The Chrome Cast we have so much to talk about that we actually had to bump a few things over to next week’s episode. We’ll obviously be discussing those things and more next week, but for this week we talked about the impact Krita could have on desktop-class applications on Chrome OS moving forward. With the beta arrival of the popular painting application making its way from Windows, MacOS, and Linux over to Chrome OS via Android, there’s room to dream about more productivity apps taking the same route to Chrome OS in the near future.

We also spend some time talking through the new Chrome OS devices we see on the horizon, and there are tons of them. We’ve put up a post we’ll keep updated over time that holds all the boards and devices we’re tracking along the way. At this time last year, we began tracking both ‘Hatch’ and ‘Kukui’ that have brought us most of the new, interesting devices in the early parts of 2020. We’d expect that to continue into 2021 in much the same way, only with more devices this time around based on some different boards.

Additionally, we are talking through all the great updates that showed up this week in Chrome OS 83. There are tons of nuggets in this update, so we’ll surely be posting more in-depth looks at some of them over the next couple weeks.

Lastly, we spend some time talking about Gaming Unboxed, a new site that we’ve launched that focuses primarily on the mobile gaming experience. With more and more gamers utilizing phones, tablets, and streaming services like Stadia, this is a category we felt deserved its own space. So, if you haven’t already, head over to Gaming Unboxed and check it out.

Notable Links

