Check out our new site Gaming Unboxed and win a custom Chromebox [VIDEO]

If you happen to listen to The Chrome Cast, you’re already privy to the new project that we’ve been quietly working on for a few weeks now. If you weren’t aware that we have a podcast, that’s okay, you are now. Every Friday, we dive deeper into the week’s news and spend a couple of hours rambling about whatever comes to mind. If that sort of thing interests you, we’d love for you to check it out. You can listen to the latest episode below.

Anyway, that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because we here at Chrome Unboxed have a collective passion for various types of mobile gaming. Our daily routine normally consists of at least one round of PUBG mobile and because of our love for the on-the-go nature of Chrome OS, we naturally gravitate towards gaming that has similar characteristics. Mobile devices, streaming platforms like Stadia and lightweight devices like the Nintendo Switch make up a large portion of the casual and competitive gaming segments and we felt that this trend is only going to grow in the years to come. While console gaming isn’t likely to die off any time soon, there is no denying that mobile gaming is a massive market and there are games that appeal to any and every walk of life.

It is for all of these reasons that we are officially launching Gaming Unboxed. This new project will focus on mobile gaming and will include news surrounding games for Android, iOS, Stadia, Switch and more. You’ll be able to find out about the latest upcoming titles, new releases, deals and even hands-on reviews for mobile gaming hardware. If you’re only here for the Chromebooks, don’t worry: Chrome Unboxed is growing and we will continue to deliver all of your favorite content surrounding Chrome OS and all the Google-y things. We have a new addition to the team in Michael Perrigo that will be handling much of the writing on the new site, so fear not. Chrome Unboxed will continue as we always have. To celebrate this new venture, we’ve teamed up with CTL to give back to the hundreds of thousands of awesome people just like you that continue to make Chrome Unboxed. It’s because of you that we are able to expand into new and exciting arenas and Gaming Unboxed is, hopefully, the first of many.

For the next month, we will be giving away a special-edition Chrome Unboxed Chromebox from CTL. The 8th Gen Celeron Chromebox comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a cool, custom paint job. This Chromebox is the perfect device for making a Stadia gaming setup and we want you to have one. We’ll give away one a week for the next four weeks. Below, you’ll find details on how you can enter to win. We’re excited to see where the world of mobile gaming is headed and we hope that you’ll join Gaming Unboxed as we cover it all. Head over and check out the new site at the link below. We’ll see you there.

Gaming Unboxed

