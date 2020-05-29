Stadia will deliver a whopping six new free games for pro subscribers in June

As Stadia continues to mature, I keep finding more and more I love about the service. More titles keep pouring in and better functionality continues to show up month after month as the team builds the streaming game platform into the most cohesive, best-performing online game service you can experience right now. Sure, we’ve lamented about lacking titles and small player bases, but as these new games continue to roll in, the players will follow. With the alluring setup of offering free Stadia Pro subscriptions upon sign up, I’d wager Google has managed to get quite a few new Pro subscribers out of the deal as well.

When the free games for Stadia Pro were announced the first time, we received two games though we were only promised one per month. The following months continued this trend and Google has given Stadia Pro subscribers at least 2 games per months if not more. As June is rapidly approaching, it appears Google is set to deliver a staggering 6 free games to Pro subscribers, and some of these are fantastic! Let’s take a look at what’s coming.

Super Hot

This is far and away my number one new game on this list. I’ve played Super Hot for a few years, though I’ve never been able to play it at length. It has always been a game that I test on various methods of Linux on Chromebooks, so I’ve made it through the first handful of levels and then never really continued after that. Being able to fire up Stadia, grab my controller and jump into this game on a whim will make me far more apt to get through it all this time around. If you aren’t familiar Super Hot, here’s a quick note from Stadia about it and a video:

It’s SUPERHOT and it’s coming to Stadia Pro! In this inventive and surprising take on the first person shooter, time only moves when you do. Freeze and plot your moves, then roll out your attacks with fluid precision in this stylish and challenging blend of fast reflexes and puzzle solving.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor

This game will arrive a tad later than the others, but it is still a HUGE release to be free for Pro subscribers when it does arrive on June 16th. You can read way more in-depth coverage on this release over at Gaming Unboxed if you’re interested, but getting this MMORPG on Stadia should bring a nice helping of players along with it. Here’s what Stadia’s Blog has to say about the game:

Venture through an iconic land, almost 1000 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Traverse the frozen tundra and snowy mountains of the Nord homeland and delve into the perilous depths of long-forgotten Blackreach.

Get Packed

I’ll take Michael Perrigo’s word that this game is a lot of fun as I’ve not even heard about it before now. The premise sounds interesting and the graphics look fun, too.

Get ready for hilarious hijinks in Get Packed. This zany cooperative/competitive game challenges you and your friends in a race to avoid wacky hazards as you struggle to relocate furniture and possessions in the face of overwhelming odds.

Little Nightmares

Don’t be fooled by the title. There doesn’t seem to be anything little about the frightening nature of this game. It could just be the trailer or it could just be my general aversion to most horror-type media, but this game looks sufficiently creepy.

Dive into an extraordinary atmospheric adventure with Little Nightmares. Face the darkness and overcome insidious challenges in this spellbinding story.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Until this announcement and until I watched the trailer for this one, I would have taken a hard pass. I’ve never really been into Power Rangers, though I didn’t hate the 2017 movie. Taking a look at the video for it, however, I may get into this one a bit. I’m a sucker for a good fighting game and the blood/gore level of Mortal Kombat was a bit much for me to have on my screen all the time at home. Maybe this one will be a different story.

It’s Morphin’ Time! Take control of iconic heroes, harness your special skills, and beat down Goldar in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

Panzer Dragoon

Panzer Dragoon was never a game I played growing up, but I know it was popular and people loved it. Looking at the game trailer, I really think it is something my kids might really enjoy, so I’m looking forward to giving it a go.