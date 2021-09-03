The Chrome Cast 128: Pixel 6 release rumors and Google’s Tensor for Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we dive into all the news surrounding the release date of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Though there were murmurs of a possible unveiling on September 13th, it looks like that won’t be the case and there’s a new rumor swirling from noted leaker Jon Prosser that places the launch of Google’s new phones on October 19th with a shipping date of October 28th.

For the second half of the show, we talk about the recent rumor from Nikkei Asia that further confirms Google’s upcoming investments in their own silicon in Chromebooks. Though we had a good feeling that this was the direction Google would head with these Tensor processors, it’s nice to see a notable news outlet confirm that they have multiple inside sources that can confirm Google is in fact working on this as we speak.

NOTABLE LINKS

