Retail leak hints at new Pixel Stand for Pixel 6 with 23W charging speeds

A new retail leak has surfaced that doesn’t necessarily prove anything, but gives us high hopes for a more-powerful wireless charging accessory for the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that we expect to see in the coming weeks. Whether it is sometime in September or in October, we know the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on the way soon. It would seem that Google is planning on rolling out a new Pixel Stand as well, and it will likely have a new trick up its sleeve.

According to a tipster for Android Police, a retail outlet has begun entering inventory of a new 23W wireless charging Pixel Stand that will likely launch as an accessory to the new Pixels in the coming weeks. Apart from a photo of an inventory screen, an item title and the SKU number, there’s not much additional info to go off of, here. Check out the photo and we’ll quickly cover why this could be very cool.

For reference, the original Pixel Stand caps out at 10W and only does so on Pixel phones. For all other devices it charges at a measly 5W. While 23W isn’t the fastest on the market, it is a big step up from what the Pixel Stand currently delivers (see what I did there?) and will outpace similar wireless charging docks from Apple and Samsung that both hit 15W maximum. OnePlus still takes the lead in this category with their ridiculous 50W wireless charging speeds, but I’d wager most users will be more than happy to have 23W available to them for a quick, wire-free top up.

For what it’s worth, a comment on the original post says they worked at T-Mobile for years and this is clearly their retail back end. His claim is that the image has been gray-scaled to remove the magenta on screen. Having worked at a phone retailer for a few years (Sprint), this does look quite legit and I know we never had hardware entering our systems until a launch was really close. One way or another, we’re nearing the end, here, and we’ll soon have the Pixel 6 in-hand. An upgraded wireless charging experience will only make it that much sweeter.