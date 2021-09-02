New insider tip places the Pixel 6 release in October, not September

Back in May, we got our first look at early renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro courtesy of leaked video that ended up in the hands of Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech. Once the CAD renders showed up shortly after that original leak, we all felt pretty certain that what we saw from Jon was the real deal. After all, he has a pretty solid track record with these sorts of things. Then we all remember last month when Google just up and confirmed the renders, leaks and suspicions with a solid unveiling of the real Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Since then, a mysterious tweet by Hiroshi Lockheimer and a release date from another tipster seemed to point at a September 13th unveiling of Google’s new phones. According to some sources over at Front Page Tech, however, there’s no truth behind those assertions. We’ve talked about both and in both our posts about this September 13th Pixel announcement, we were quite clear that our discussion was pure speculation and not set-in-stone fact. After all, it’s fun to wonder about these things a little bit at the end of the day.

According to Prosser, October is the actual date when Google will announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. October 19th will be the date of the pre-order and October 28th will be the shipping date. Oddly enough, though his sources claim to know these dates, they don’t know the date of Google’s hardware launch event. If these dates are correct – and, again I’ll tell you to remember these are rumors and insider tips, not facts – it would only make sense that Google’s event would happen on the 19th.

A word of caution, here. Though Jon has had some spot-on predictions on this stuff, he’s not without misses, too. At the end of the day, he’s just passing on info he’s getting from someone inside Google. Their timelines can change, their minds can change, and overall things in general can simply change. No matter how accurate a leaker is, there’s never any guarantee that this information is 100% on point until Google actually announces something. Seeing as we’re only 11 days out from September 13th and no event invites have gone out, I’d say we’re getting to the territory where that date is no longer a reality for Google’s event. Either way, for now we take this info and we wait until the next leak happens, right? How about a new Pixel Watch leak? That would be cool.