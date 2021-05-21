New Pixel 6 Pro renders surface, showing off seriously beautiful hardware

As Google’s Pixel phones are wont to do each year, the Pixel 6 is now leaking from multiple angles. Though still just renders again this time around, the early images and video come via noted leaker @OnLeaks in conjunction with Digit.In. There’s nothing shockingly new about these new renders, but they do give us some details we’ve not had up to this point about the Pixel 6.

First up, we get some measurements. It is being reported that the dimensions of the Pixel 6 Pro will be 163.9mm x 75.8mm x 8.9mm with the camera module coming in at 11.5mm of thickness. Additionally, we get some screen size specs as well, with the Pixel 6 Pro coming in at 6.67-inches: the largest screen on a Pixel phone to date. Oh, and it seems that screen will have an ever-so-slight curve on both sides. From the images, it doesn’t seem to be impacting the screen that much and only curves right at the very edge of the tiny bezels.

image credit Digit.In

Finally, the off-white back we saw in the original leaks by Jon Prosser may or may not hold as these renders simply have the bottom portion of the back panels all white. I’m hopeful that is the case as the white back on these phones looks very clean and very on-brand for Google. Apart from these details, there’s not much else to note here from a specification point of view.

From a purely aesthetic angle, however, this video and these photos really bring home the unique look of this newest Google-made phone. And though I liked the initial renders for their uniqueness, I’m really loving the look of this phone in general, now. With a few different color options and this design, I think Google is primed to make a legitimate splash with these phones later this year when we expect them to arrive. We’re excited, for sure!