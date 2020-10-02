Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 81: Unboxing Google’s ‘Launch Night In’ hardware event

There’s no real reason to fight it, right? This week has been totally dominated by Google’s latest hardware unveiling and we’re here for it. From new phones to a Chromecast with a remote to a beautiful new smart speaker, there was a lot to take in and react to.

We spent the entire podcast unpacking each piece and our reactions go from excited to dubious: pumped for the new Chromecast, anxiously anticipating the sound quality of the Nest Audio speaker, and questioning the legitimacy of the Pixel 5’s price tag in light of the Galaxy S20 FE and upcoming OnePlus 8T. It’s a packed show and we hope you enjoy every bit of it this week.

