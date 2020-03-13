The Chrome Cast 52: Chrome OS 82, AUE updates, and Chromecast remotes

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re all over the place. From a slew of new features coming in Chrome OS 82 (there are many) to the extension of the Google Chromebook Auto Update Policy possibly on the way for many more devices to a possible Chromecast Ultra with controller support, there was a ton to talk about this week.

With everyone’s anxiety on the rise, we chose to focus on the future and new developments as a change to the news narrative we all seem to find ourselves in presently. It’s been an odd week for everyone, so we hope this week’s episode can be a bit of a detachment as we dream about future things together.

