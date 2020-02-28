Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 50: Linux on Chromebooks and the future of Chrome OS tablets

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re exploring a couple seemingly-unconnected ideas that actually tie into one another quite well. First up is the heightened interest in Linux apps on Chrome OS. While we’ve been tracking along with the development of Crostini since before it was actually a thing, it’s been a while since we’ve really dug into what Chromebooks are capable of with Linux. As part of that renewed effort, we’ve launched Command Line, where we are focusing more on what users can do and get done with Linux apps on their Chromebook.

In the second part of the show, we get into the upcoming tablet renaissance that looks to be on the horizon for Chrome OS. Sure, there have been attempts at Chrome OS tablets and detachables before, but they never quite worked out. What Lenovo (and likely many others after them) is offering up in the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook could fundamentally change the conversation around productive tablets when paired up with all the tweaks Google is making to the OS in terms of tablet-focused features.

