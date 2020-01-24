The Chrome Cast 45: 2020 Chromebooks get an extended lease on life

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend quite a bit talking through some of the potential impact the new 2020 Chromebook lineup will have on the ecosystem as a whole. Apart from the beautiful and powerful and rugged devices we’ve already had hands-on time with, the entire group of new Chromebooks released in this calendar year will be the first devices to ship with Google’s new expanded AUE (auto update expiration) policies in place. They will all get updates through June 2028, and that makes a big difference in the way these Chromebooks can be marketed to consumers, enterprise customers, and schools alike.

We also spend some time talking about the crazy journey the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has taken over the past week. From showing up on Google’s Chromebook page with a price attached to actually going up for pre-order with two distinct models and a February 24th release date to completely disappearing from Amazon altogether, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster keeping up with the new ASUS flagship.

