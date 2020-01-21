Google and Verizon team up to give Stadia Premiere Editions to new Fios customers

For the select few that have access to Fios and its high-speed fiberoptic network, Verizon has made it a point to sweeten the pot for new users signing up for the service. Past perks included free Chromebooks or a month YouTube TV on the house. More recent and still in effect is Verizon’s Dinsey+ on us promotion that includes 12 months of Disney’s streaming service absolutely free. If you opt for the Gigabit service, you can even score a $100 prepaid gift card and your WIFI 6 router is included in the monthly price instead of an add-on like my internet company.

Now, in a huge move for the entire platform, Stadia has teamed up with Verizon and is offering new Fios Gigabit subscribers a free Premiere Edition Bundle. That includes your choice of one of three Stadia controllers, a Chromecast Ultra and three months of Stadia Pro that offers up to 4K gaming, two free games a month and exclusive discounts on many more titles.

“Google working with Verizon to deliver incredible cloud gaming experiences is a great step forward for the industry. Verizon’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable Fios internet matches perfectly with Stadia’s exciting new cloud gaming, delivering an unmatched gamer experience” Brennan Mullin, vice president, Devices and

Services Partnerships, Google

Even if you don’t take into account the $9.99/month subscription for Stadia Pro, the hardware alone is a $138 value and you’ll still get the Disney+ promotion to boot. That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. The Stadia Bundle will be available to new subscribers starting January 29th. Once you’ve successfully signed up, Verizon will shoot you an email with a promo code good at the Google Store for claiming your Stadia Premiere Edition.

Verizon Fios is only available in limited markets that include the following metro areas:

New Jersey

New York City

Albany

Buffalo

Long Island

Plattsburgh

Staten Island

Syracuse

Baltimore

Salisbury

Delaware

Boston

Harrisburg, PA

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Providence

Norfolk

Richmond

Washington, DC

For complete availability information, head over to Verizon at the link below and check out the Mix and Match deals. Any package that includes Gigabit internet qualifies for the free Stadia bundle when you sign up starting January 29th.

