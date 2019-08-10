Last Chance: Verizon’s free Chromebook and YouTube TV deals for Fios ending soon

For a select few living in areas that qualify, Verizon’s Fios offers Gigabit internet bundles that honestly put most traditional cable providers to shame. If you’re lucky enough to live in one of these markets, you can get internet speeds up to 940 Mbps, roughly 300 channels and a phone line for around $100 with a 2-year commitment. I’ll save you my ranting but that’s about 30% less than I pay for far inferior internet.

Anyway, for some time, Verizon has offered a free Samsung Chromebook 3 or $200 towards select Samsung tech for new Fios users who select a qualifying package. (Take the $200, please. You can put it towards a Chromebook Plus with LTE, a new smartwatch or even a TV. ) The deal will officially end on Aug. 28th but Verizon has added another incentive if you sign up for Fios. A free month of YouTubeTV. ($49.99 value)

It appears that the YouTubeTV offer is good for any users new to Fios and do not require the purchase of a bundle. The offer expires on Aug 15th and must be redeemed by Sep. 30 of this year. If you chose to keep YouTubeTV, you will be charged $49.99/month via your Google Payments.

To find out if Fios is available in your area, head over to Verizon at the link below.

Shop Verizon Fios