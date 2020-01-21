We’re giving away a Google Stadia Buddy Pass

The experience of playing video games on Google’s new cloud gaming platform – Stadia – is something that is hard to wrap your head around. The way you can switch between devices seamlessly or purchase a game and start playing immediately without any downloads is amazing. And yet, even with all this technical magic happening in the background, when you actually sit down to play a game you almost forget that you are playing video games in the cloud. We are all big fans of this new platform and want to share the experience with one lucky winner by giving away a Buddy Pass.

In case you aren’t aware, a Buddy Pass will give you 3 months of full access to the Google Stadia Platform as a Pro user. This plan is normally $9.99 a month and gets you up to 4K resolution and 60 FPS, along with free games and Pro-exclusive discounts on select game purchases.

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

The great thing about Stadia is that you don’t have to buy anything if you simply play in the browser with a mouse/keyboard or a 3rd party controller you already own – no console and cables to go buy. However, if you want to spend $69 on the Stadia Controller you can use a wired connection to your Chromebook/laptop or select Android devices to play games. You can also stream to your TV using a Chromecast Ultra and the Stadia Controller. Some other third-party controllers will work but we definitely recommend using the Stadia Controller.

Although the launch has not been flawless and has, at times, kind of felt like a beta test, Google is making significant strides recently and has recently announced tons of new games and multiple new features that will be rolling out to the platform soon. And with Stadia Base launching soon (the free-to-play version) it is a really fun time to be a part of the ecosystem. So we’re excited to extend a Buddy Pass to one lucky winner to try it out and be a part of the Stadia community with us. Enter to win using the giveaway box below (or click the button if viewing this article in AMP) – the more actions you take, the more entries you get, the better your odds are of winning. Good luck!