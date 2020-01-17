The Chrome Cast 44: next-gen Chromebooks, Stadia and Steam on Chrome OS

As always, it was a packed week on The Chrome Cast this week. Coming off a crazy, busy, and exciting time in Las Vegas last week for CES 2020, we’re still buzzing about all the new Chromebooks we saw. While you’ll need to listen to last week’s podcast to get all the info on those devices, we spend quite a bit of time this week talking more about the overall impact of these next-gen Chromebooks.

The second half of the show is focused a bit more on gaming, specifically covering all the new stuff coming from the Stadia camp and the breaking news that Google is actively working to bring proper support for Steam on Chromebooks. Let’s just say it was a fun show!

Notable Links