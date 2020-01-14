Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 pricing, specs and release date

Last week, at CES 2020, we had the unique opportunity to spend some hands-on time with Lenovo’s latest convertible Chromebook. The Chromebook Flex 5 joined the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 as the first official devices to feature 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake processors. This is a big deal for the Chrome OS community as Comet Lake brings with it features such as WIFI 6, optional Thunderbolt support and a much-needed update to Bluetooth 5. All that combined with substantial performance boosts will make this generation of Chromebooks the most powerful Chrome OS machines to date.

While the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 doesn’t quite stand up to the ultra-premium Galaxy Chromebook or ASUS’ Flip C436, that’s okay: it doesn’t have to and that’s the beauty of this device. On the inside, you’ll get the same, powerful internals with up-to a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a very respectable 128GB of PCIe SSD storage. Here’s a closer look at what the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 has to offer.

Up-to Intel Core i5-10210U processor

Up-to 8GB DDR4 memory

Up-to 128GB PCIe SSD

13.3″ FullHD IPS touch display @ 300 nits of brightness

WIFI 6

Bluetooth 5

USI stylus compatible

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Upward firing dual speakers

360-degree form-factor

720P webcam with privacy shade

spill-resistant keyboard

Metal finish in Graphite Grey

2.97 lbs

Starting price of $359

Launching June 2020

At this point, it is unclear as to what specs the base $359 model will offer but I would not be surprised if we see something like a Pentium Gold 6405U paired with 4GB of RAM. It would be nice if Lenovo started at the Core i3 level and went up from there. That should put the maxed-out Core i5 version somewhere in the $600 range which would be phenomenal. This device is at least partially aluminum and feels quite premium in the hand. At just under 3 pounds, the Flex 5 doesn’t feel clunky and Lenovo has gone with a more squared-off design that gives it a sleeker look than previous models.

As much as we’ve fallen in love with the Galaxy Chromebook, we know that devices like the Flex 5 will be the big sellers as sales should put the Core i5 model in that sweet spot of around $400-$500. With flagship internals and many of the premium features that users are looking for, Lenovo has a winner on their hands and we’re looking forward to getting some more quality time with the Flex 5 so we can bring you a full review. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 will be available for purchase at some point in June and Lenovo has a good track record of on-time releases. We can expect to see the Chromebook at the usual outlets such as Best Buy, Amazon and Lenovo direct.