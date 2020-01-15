ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 gets a beautiful landing page and promo video

It looks like it is full steam ahead for all the Chromebooks we saw at CES 2020 and one of the most interesting of them all is the new ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. When the Flip C434 was unveiled just about a year ago, we celebrated ASUS’ return to making flagship Chromebooks and the enticing idea that we’d finally have a real successor to the excellent and beloved Flip C302. In many ways, ASUS delivered on those hopes with the Flip C434 and this time around, we’re getting a refinement and upgrade to one of 2019’s absolute best Chromebooks.

In the shadow of the attention-grabbing (and objectively excellent) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, it could be easy for many to gloss over what ASUS has put together in this latest installment to their Chromebook lineup. That oversight would be a mistake, however, as this new Chromebook ticks nearly all the same boxes as Samsung’s bombastic red bombshell and will likely undercut it by hundreds of dollars in the pricing category.

With top notch internals (10th-gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors, 8GB/16GB RAM, and up to 512GB SSD), a fingerprint scanner, USI pen support, 100% RGB display, quad speakers, thin/light/convertible design, all-day battery and unique paint job, this Chromebook will stand toe-to-toe with the Galaxy Chromebook in nearly every category.

ASUS is already getting promotional materials together, too. We’ve yet to see a proper promo video or fully-formed landing page for the Galaxy Chromebook, but the ASUS Flip C436 already has both, and they are quite impressive. There are no new tidbits of info being delivered in either one, but the look and feel of this landing page and video are top-notch and show that ASUS is ready to play ball. And they will need to be with an advertising juggernaut like Samsung delivering a similarly-spec’d Chromebook to the same market at around the exact same time. I think ASUS has a great device on its hands with the Flip C436 and if they price it right, it could be the easy answer for folks that want everything the Galaxy Chromebook offers but on a bit smaller budget.



