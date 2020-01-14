Samsung Galaxy Chromebook gets dedicated Best Buy & Samsung landing pages

Now that we’ve made it to the other side of CES 2020, Samsung is already beginning the process of getting the word out about its beautiful, powerful new Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is, by all measures, the new gold standard for Chromebooks. With powerful internals, jaw-dropping looks, every feature you could want, and a display that is second to none, this device will be the one that sets the bar for premium Chromebooks for at least the next year.

One of the best parts of this Chromebook is the fact that it is slated to be released in relatively short order. From Samsung themselves, the Galaxy Chromebook should start shipping the first week of March, so that really only leaves us with about 6 weeks of waiting for this next-gen Chromebook to start arriving in the hands of excited users.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Hands-On & First Impressions Now that we've made it to the other side of CES 2020, Samsung is already beginning the process of getting the word out about its beautiful, powerful new Chromebook. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is, by all measures, the new gold standard for Chromebooks. With powerful internals, jaw-dropping looks,

Best Buy has put up a landing page for this very reason and you can submit your email address to be notified when the Galaxy Chromebook becomes available for order. Samsung is doing a similar thing on its own website, so we’re expecting this launch to be quite a bit more coordinated than your average Chromebook release. In general, Chromebooks just show up when they make it out of the factory with little in the way of a standard launch. We rarely get firm dates and even when we do, devices just show up whenever they feel like it.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

This time around, with a much more high-profile Chromebook, it really feels like Samsung is taking the release of the Galaxy Chromebook very seriously. If this Chromebook is to be the true spiritual successor to the Pixelbook (as it feels like in just about every way), then making sure it gets released properly and on time is part of that process. Google-made Chromebooks tend to be the only devices that get launch events, availability dates, and landing pages. So far, Samsung is following that lead and creating great anticipation for what we’re all thinking will be the next big evolution for Chromebooks.

SOURCE: About Chromebooks