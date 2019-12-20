The Chrome Cast 41: A month with Stadia, Chrome OS hits 79, and smart home tech giants ally together

In this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we spend a good bit of time rehashing all that has changed and been added to Stadia in the month since it launched. Though it feels like it has been here longer, Stadia has only been in our hands for just over 30 days, and Google has done a good job of continuing to add features that were promised and addressing issues that have come up along the way.

We also spend a bit of time talking though the new developments in Chrome OS 79 along with the recent development that sees smart home tech giants Google, Amazon, and Apple joining forces to create the first ever smart home standards.

Notable Links

This episode is brought to you by NordVPN. Secure your browsing on any device and keep your private data to yourself! CLICK HERE to try it out and get 75% off a three-year plan for a limited time!