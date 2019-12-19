Stadia to introduces a new way to get players up to speed

Starting today, the folks over at Stadia will be rolling out a regular series of posts called Stadia Savepoint, aimed at keeping new and existing Stadia users updated on all the things that are happening with the fledgling gaming platform. With a new console, there’s a lot to keep up with. With a whole new form of gaming, there’s even more, and Stadia is looking to create a central information update location for all that is coming down the pipe.

This first post can be found here and simply rehashes a ton of what we and others around the internet have already reported on thus far. You can head over and read it, but the real news here is the fact that Stadia is aware of the fact that the platform is changing rapidly under all our feet and they need to make clear communication a priority.

I’ve harped on Stadia a bit for some of the lacking features they promised for launch, but of late, I’ve been quite impressed across the board. From gaming experiences getting smoother to features continually being added to new games continuing to appear, I have to remind myself that Stadia has only been public for a month at this point. The continual progress and frequent addition of new content is actually very encouraging.

As these changes look to continue at a rapid-fire pace at least for the next few months, this new way of getting the word out about new features and addressing issues is a smart move on Google’s part. Gamers can be a bit cantankerous to deal with and the tech community can be unforgiving at times, but clear communication goes a long way to putting out some of those fires. With something as cutting edge as Stadia is, regular updates feel almost like a essential ingredient to the experience. Here’s hoping Google keeps the lines of communication wide open.