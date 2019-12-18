Google adds 3 new big games to Stadia this week

Just yesterday I was making the point that Stadia needs two things more than anything else to succeed in the gaming space: games and players. All the cool tech, features, and abilities of cloud gaming mean nothing without those two key ingredients. Almost as if on queue, Google is announcing another group of games for Stadia and the selection includes a couple really big titles.

Over on their official Community website, Stadia announced yesterday that Borderlands 3, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 would all become available for play by December 18th. As of this morning, we’re seeing Dragonball Xenoverse 2 and Borderlands 3 in the Stadia Store ready for purchase, but not Ghost Recon: Breakpoint just yet. We fully expect it to show up in-store at some point this morning.

These three titles bring the game count up to 26 and we don’t expect many more before year’s end. I’d say this is a decent output for a brand new console/platform not even a month old. What Google needs to do at this point is continue this sort of pace on game delivery. As more games come, more features launch, and more tweaks are made to the experience, more players will trust that Stadia is a platform worth considering and give it a real try.

These new games come in with pretty nice pricing, too, so if you are thinking about grabbing any of these new titles, you probably should jump on it pretty quickly. The pricing is labeled as ‘limited time’, so they could change down the road a bit. We’ll drop the pricing for each down below and then let you get on to gaming. Don’t forget, if you want to give one of these new games a try, you can always return it quite easily if it just doesn’t work out for you and you stay within the return window.

Shop the 2019 Chrome Unboxed Holiday Gift Guide

Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $30.00 USD (50% off)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition for $50.00 USD (50% off)

Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD (50% off)

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition for $38.99 USD (35% off)

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition for $51.99 USD (35% off)

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition for $77.99 USD (22% off)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $49.99 USD